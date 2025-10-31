Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LOPE, VAL, MCD

Valaris Ltd (Symbol: VAL) saw options trading volume of 5,279 contracts, representing approximately 527,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of VAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of VAL. Below is a chart showing VAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 11,254 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LOPE options, VAL options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: FFIC Average Annual Return
TERP Historical Stock Prices
HIVE shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.