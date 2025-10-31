Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LOPE, VAL, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Grand Canyon Education Inc (Symbol: LOPE), where a total volume of 902 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 90,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.8% of LOPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 210,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,200 underlying shares of LOPE. Below is a chart showing LOPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Valaris Ltd (Symbol: VAL) saw options trading volume of 5,279 contracts, representing approximately 527,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of VAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of VAL. Below is a chart showing VAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 11,254 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

