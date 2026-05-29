Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LOCO, BE, RIVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (Symbol: LOCO), where a total of 4,022 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 402,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.1% of LOCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 365,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 3,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,700 underlying shares of LOCO. Below is a chart showing LOCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) options are showing a volume of 98,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.8% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 9,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 944,500 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 270,363 contracts, representing approximately 27.0 million underlying shares or approximately 86.9% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 16,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LOCO options, BE options, or RIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further LOCO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.