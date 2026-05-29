Markets
LOCO

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LOCO, BE, RIVN

May 29, 2026 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (Symbol: LOCO), where a total of 4,022 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 402,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.1% of LOCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 365,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,700 underlying shares of LOCO. Below is a chart showing LOCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) options are showing a volume of 98,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.8% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 9,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 944,500 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 270,363 contracts, representing approximately 27.0 million underlying shares or approximately 86.9% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 16,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LOCO options, BE options, or RIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further LOCO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
LOCO Historical Stock Prices-> LOCO shares outstanding history-> Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LOCO
BE
RIVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.