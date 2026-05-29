Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LOCO, BE, RIVN

Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) options are showing a volume of 98,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.8% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 9,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 944,500 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 270,363 contracts, representing approximately 27.0 million underlying shares or approximately 86.9% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 16,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LOCO options, BE options, or RIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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Further LOCO Research:
- LOCO Historical Stock Prices
- LOCO shares outstanding history
- Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
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