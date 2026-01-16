Markets
LEU

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LEU, WMT, SIRI

January 16, 2026 — 03:24 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU), where a total of 6,776 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 677,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.7% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,700 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 149,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 10,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) saw options trading volume of 25,519 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LEU options, WMT options, or SIRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Stocks mentioned

LEU
WMT
SIRI

