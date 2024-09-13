Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KSS, CCCS, Z

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCCS) saw options trading volume of 11,570 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of CCCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,000 underlying shares of CCCS. Below is a chart showing CCCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 16,428 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 1,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,100 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KSS options, CCCS options, or Z options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
Institutional Holders of JUCY
CAC Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.