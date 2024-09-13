Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KSS, CCCS, Z

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total volume of 42,867 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.6% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024 , with 15,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCCS) saw options trading volume of 11,570 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of CCCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,000 underlying shares of CCCS. Below is a chart showing CCCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 16,428 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 1,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,100 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

