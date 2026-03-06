Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KR, INTC, HUT

March 06, 2026 — 03:19 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), where a total of 30,820 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 4,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,600 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 365,127 contracts, representing approximately 36.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 84.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 25,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 21,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring March 13, 2026, with 2,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,700 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

