Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KR, INTC, HUT

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 365,127 contracts, representing approximately 36.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 84.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 25,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 21,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring March 13, 2026, with 2,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,700 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KR options, INTC options, or HUT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
