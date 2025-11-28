Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: K, CRWD, AMD

November 28, 2025 — 04:34 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kellanova (Symbol: K), where a total of 17,570 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.6% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 728,000 underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 15,537 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,800 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 379,271 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 37.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 36,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for K options, CRWD options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
