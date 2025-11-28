Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: K, CRWD, AMD

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 15,537 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,800 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 379,271 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 37.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 36,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for K options, CRWD options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Louis Bacon Stock Picks
PSTX YTD Return
AGNC Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.