Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: K, CRWD, AMD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kellanova (Symbol: K), where a total of 17,570 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.6% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 7,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 728,000 underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 15,537 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,800 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 379,271 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 37.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 36,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

