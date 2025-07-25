Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JPM, TTEK, MHK

Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK) saw options trading volume of 6,875 contracts, representing approximately 687,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of TTEK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 6,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 655,500 underlying shares of TTEK. Below is a chart showing TTEK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) options are showing a volume of 3,189 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 318,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of MHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 783,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,100 underlying shares of MHK. Below is a chart showing MHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
