Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JPM, TTEK, MHK

July 25, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 40,068 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.9% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 4,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 477,100 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK) saw options trading volume of 6,875 contracts, representing approximately 687,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of TTEK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 6,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 655,500 underlying shares of TTEK. Below is a chart showing TTEK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) options are showing a volume of 3,189 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 318,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of MHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 783,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,100 underlying shares of MHK. Below is a chart showing MHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, TTEK options, or MHK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

