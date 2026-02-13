Markets
JPM

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JPM, CRM, VST

February 13, 2026 — 03:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 59,460 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.9% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 2,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 67,941 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 31,185 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,500 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, CRM options, or VST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of ARDX
 OGS YTD Return
 Funds Holding TRTN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of ARDX-> OGS YTD Return-> Funds Holding TRTN-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
CRM
VST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.