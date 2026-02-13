Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JPM, CRM, VST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 59,460 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.9% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026 , with 2,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 67,941 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 31,185 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,500 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

