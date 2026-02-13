Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JPM, CRM, VST

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 67,941 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 31,185 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,500 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JPM options, CRM options, or VST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of ARDX
OGS YTD Return
Funds Holding TRTN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.