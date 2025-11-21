Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JEF, MTN, TLN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF), where a total volume of 21,425 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 108.5% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 20,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) options are showing a volume of 6,899 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 689,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 638,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 583,500 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN) options are showing a volume of 9,667 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 966,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.1% of TLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 928,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,900 underlying shares of TLN. Below is a chart showing TLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JEF options, MTN options, or TLN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.