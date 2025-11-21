Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JEF, MTN, TLN

Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) options are showing a volume of 6,899 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 689,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 638,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 583,500 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN) options are showing a volume of 9,667 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 966,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.1% of TLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 928,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,900 underlying shares of TLN. Below is a chart showing TLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JEF options, MTN options, or TLN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: NIU Videos
MFAC Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AED
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.