Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IONQ, GLNG, FDX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ), where a total of 92,961 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 217% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024 , with 7,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 796,300 underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) saw options trading volume of 21,617 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 180.6% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,800 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 28,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.9% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 4,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IONQ options, GLNG options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.