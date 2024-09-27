Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IONQ, GLNG, FDX

Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) saw options trading volume of 21,617 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 180.6% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,800 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 28,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.9% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 4,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IONQ options, GLNG options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
