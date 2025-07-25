Markets
IMVT

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IMVT, MOD, PCG

July 25, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

July 25, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Immunovant Inc (Symbol: IMVT), where a total volume of 6,236 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 623,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.6% of IMVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of IMVT. Below is a chart showing IMVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD) options are showing a volume of 5,630 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 563,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of MOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,800 underlying shares of MOD. Below is a chart showing MOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) options are showing a volume of 123,815 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 32,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

