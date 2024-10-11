News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IMVT, ALB, GCT

October 11, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Immunovant Inc (Symbol: IMVT), where a total volume of 4,665 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 466,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.2% of IMVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 845,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,300 underlying shares of IMVT. Below is a chart showing IMVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 14,403 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,400 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And GigaCloud Technology Inc (Symbol: GCT) options are showing a volume of 10,332 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of GCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 6,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 638,900 underlying shares of GCT. Below is a chart showing GCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

