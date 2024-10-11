Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IMVT, ALB, GCT

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 14,403 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,400 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And GigaCloud Technology Inc (Symbol: GCT) options are showing a volume of 10,332 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of GCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 6,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 638,900 underlying shares of GCT. Below is a chart showing GCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
