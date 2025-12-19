Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IMAX, C, BYND

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 120,756 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 95.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 24,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 810,096 contracts, representing approximately 81.0 million underlying shares or approximately 92.2% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 87.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 440,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44.0 million underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:
