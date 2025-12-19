Markets
IMAX

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IMAX, C, BYND

December 19, 2025 — 03:30 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX), where a total volume of 17,166 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.4% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 120,756 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 95.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 24,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 810,096 contracts, representing approximately 81.0 million underlying shares or approximately 92.2% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 87.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 440,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44.0 million underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IMAX options, C options, or BYND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

