Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IGT, CYH, UPS

Community Health Systems, Inc. (Symbol: CYH) options are showing a volume of 23,763 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 187.1% of CYH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 13,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CYH. Below is a chart showing CYH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 61,296 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 146.5% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,200 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IGT options, CYH options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
