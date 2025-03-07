News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IBM, TKO, KLIC

March 07, 2025 — 03:24 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 30,268 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 2,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,500 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) options are showing a volume of 11,173 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,700 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (Symbol: KLIC) saw options trading volume of 3,868 contracts, representing approximately 386,800 underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of KLIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 621,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,200 underlying shares of KLIC. Below is a chart showing KLIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

