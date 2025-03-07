Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IBM, TKO, KLIC

TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) options are showing a volume of 11,173 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,700 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (Symbol: KLIC) saw options trading volume of 3,868 contracts, representing approximately 386,800 underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of KLIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 621,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,200 underlying shares of KLIC. Below is a chart showing KLIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IBM options, TKO options, or KLIC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ELB
EU Average Annual Return
Institutional Holders of VTMX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.