Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IBM, CEG, XOM

Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) options are showing a volume of 14,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,700 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 59,036 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 3,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,600 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:
