Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IBM, CEG, XOM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 33,015 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 2,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,000 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) options are showing a volume of 14,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,700 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 59,036 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 3,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,600 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, CEG options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

