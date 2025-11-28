Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IBM, ABNB, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 20,831 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025 , with 1,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,100 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 24,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 1,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 121,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 296,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5000 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 47 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4,700 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5000 strike highlighted in orange:

