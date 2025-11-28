Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IBM, ABNB, BKNG

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 24,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 1,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 121,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 296,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5000 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 47 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4,700 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5000 strike highlighted in orange:
