HUT

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HUT, UBER, WSO

December 19, 2025 — 03:30 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT), where a total volume of 38,592 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.8% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring January 02, 2026, with 5,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,700 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 124,314 contracts, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 8,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 817,400 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO) saw options trading volume of 2,389 contracts, representing approximately 238,900 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of WSO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,700 underlying shares of WSO. Below is a chart showing WSO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

HUT
UBER
WSO

