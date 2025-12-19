Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HUT, UBER, WSO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT), where a total volume of 38,592 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.8% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring January 02, 2026 , with 5,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,700 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 124,314 contracts, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 8,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 817,400 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

And Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO) saw options trading volume of 2,389 contracts, representing approximately 238,900 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of WSO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,700 underlying shares of WSO. Below is a chart showing WSO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

