Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HUT, TRTX, MARA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT), where a total of 54,489 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.2% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 17,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) options are showing a volume of 7,033 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 703,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77% of TRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 912,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 5,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,100 underlying shares of TRTX. Below is a chart showing TRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 283,052 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.3% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 36,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

