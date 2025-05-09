Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HUBS, TXRH, MCD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS), where a total of 3,783 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 378,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 663,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,800 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) saw options trading volume of 6,406 contracts, representing approximately 640,600 underlying shares or approximately 56% of TXRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,200 underlying shares of TXRH. Below is a chart showing TXRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 18,983 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $297.50 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $297.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HUBS options, TXRH options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

