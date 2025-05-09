Markets
HUBS

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HUBS, TXRH, MCD

May 09, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS), where a total of 3,783 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 378,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 663,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,800 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) saw options trading volume of 6,406 contracts, representing approximately 640,600 underlying shares or approximately 56% of TXRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,200 underlying shares of TXRH. Below is a chart showing TXRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 18,983 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $297.50 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $297.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HUBS options, TXRH options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Healthcare Dividend Stock List
 Institutional Holders of BKTI
 ALDX Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Healthcare Dividend Stock List-> Institutional Holders of BKTI-> ALDX Stock Predictions-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HUBS
TXRH
MCD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.