News & Insights

Markets
HRB

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HRB, RXO, PANW

August 16, 2024 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB), where a total volume of 13,937 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 155.5% of HRB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 896,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,800 underlying shares of HRB. Below is a chart showing HRB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

RXO Inc (Symbol: RXO) saw options trading volume of 10,627 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 138.8% of RXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 765,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,100 underlying shares of RXO. Below is a chart showing RXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 38,368 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 136% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,300 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HRB options, RXO options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Ray Dalio Stock Picks
 NKE Videos
 PTVE Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HRB
RXO
PANW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.