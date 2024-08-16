Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HRB, RXO, PANW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB), where a total volume of 13,937 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 155.5% of HRB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 896,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 1,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,800 underlying shares of HRB. Below is a chart showing HRB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

RXO Inc (Symbol: RXO) saw options trading volume of 10,627 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 138.8% of RXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 765,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,100 underlying shares of RXO. Below is a chart showing RXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 38,368 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 136% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,300 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

