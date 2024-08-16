Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HRB, RXO, PANW

RXO Inc (Symbol: RXO) saw options trading volume of 10,627 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 138.8% of RXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 765,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,100 underlying shares of RXO. Below is a chart showing RXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 38,368 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 136% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,300 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HRB options, RXO options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
