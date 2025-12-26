Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HOOD, AAPL, TTWO

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 326,946 contracts, representing approximately 32.7 million underlying shares or approximately 74% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 90,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:
And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 7,728 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 772,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,600 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, AAPL options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
GOL Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FORG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.