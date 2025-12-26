Markets
HOOD

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HOOD, AAPL, TTWO

December 26, 2025 — 01:46 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total of 185,464 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.1% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 9,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 989,700 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 326,946 contracts, representing approximately 32.7 million underlying shares or approximately 74% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 90,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 7,728 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 772,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,600 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, AAPL options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
 GOL Videos
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FORG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying-> GOL Videos-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FORG-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HOOD
AAPL
TTWO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.