Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HOOD, AAPL, TTWO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total of 185,464 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.1% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025 , with 9,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 989,700 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 326,946 contracts, representing approximately 32.7 million underlying shares or approximately 74% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 90,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 7,728 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 772,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,600 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

