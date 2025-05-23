Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HNRG, MATX, BWXT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hallador Energy Co (Symbol: HNRG), where a total volume of 7,344 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 734,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.1% of HNRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 815,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 4,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,200 underlying shares of HNRG. Below is a chart showing HNRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) options are showing a volume of 5,244 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 524,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.6% of MATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 702,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares of MATX. Below is a chart showing MATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT) options are showing a volume of 6,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 607,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.6% of BWXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 861,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,000 underlying shares of BWXT. Below is a chart showing BWXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

