Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HLF, STOK, CRCL

November 21, 2025 — 03:27 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF), where a total of 16,258 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.5% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 5,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,100 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Stoke Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: STOK) saw options trading volume of 10,030 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 90% of STOK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of STOK. Below is a chart showing STOK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) options are showing a volume of 146,016 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.8% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 8,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 865,600 underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HLF options, STOK options, or CRCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

