Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HLF, STOK, CRCL

Stoke Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: STOK) saw options trading volume of 10,030 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 90% of STOK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of STOK. Below is a chart showing STOK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) options are showing a volume of 146,016 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.8% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 8,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 865,600 underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HLF options, STOK options, or CRCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Computers Dividend Stocks
CEQP Split History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding QQQS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.