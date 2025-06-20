Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HD, PCT, VZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 17,336 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 1,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) options are showing a volume of 22,205 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 7,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,200 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 77,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 13,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

