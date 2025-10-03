Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GSAT, ELV, GRAL

October 03, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Globalstar Inc (Symbol: GSAT), where a total of 8,179 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 817,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.9% of GSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,400 underlying shares of GSAT. Below is a chart showing GSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) options are showing a volume of 10,978 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,400 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Grail Inc (Symbol: GRAL) options are showing a volume of 5,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 520,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of GRAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 948,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,700 underlying shares of GRAL. Below is a chart showing GRAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GSAT options, ELV options, or GRAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

