Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GS, ORCL, ASTS

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 396,384 contracts, representing approximately 39.6 million underlying shares or approximately 117.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 43,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 201,160 contracts, representing approximately 20.1 million underlying shares or approximately 110.1% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 13,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GS options, ORCL options, or ASTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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