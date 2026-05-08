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Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GS, ORCL, ASTS

May 08, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 23,512 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 120.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 396,384 contracts, representing approximately 39.6 million underlying shares or approximately 117.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 43,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 201,160 contracts, representing approximately 20.1 million underlying shares or approximately 110.1% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 13,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GS options, ORCL options, or ASTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Victor Mashaal
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RLX
 Low Priced Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Victor Mashaal-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RLX-> Low Priced Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GS
ORCL
ASTS

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