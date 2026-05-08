Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GS, ORCL, ASTS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 23,512 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 120.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 1,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 396,384 contracts, representing approximately 39.6 million underlying shares or approximately 117.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 43,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 201,160 contracts, representing approximately 20.1 million underlying shares or approximately 110.1% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 13,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, ORCL options, or ASTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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