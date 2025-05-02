Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GRND, BC, AVGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Grindr Inc (Symbol: GRND), where a total volume of 9,925 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 992,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of GRND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 4,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,700 underlying shares of GRND. Below is a chart showing GRND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC) saw options trading volume of 7,854 contracts, representing approximately 785,400 underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of BC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of BC. Below is a chart showing BC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 177,822 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 11,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

