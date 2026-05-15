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GOOGL

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, AMZN, PLTR

May 15, 2026 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 257,366 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.9% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 28.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 33,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 376,242 contracts, representing approximately 37.6 million underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 37,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 358,862 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.3% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 29,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, AMZN options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Precious Metals Dividend Stocks
 HPK shares outstanding history
 Dividend Alerts

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Precious Metals Dividend Stocks-> HPK shares outstanding history-> Dividend Alerts-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL
AMZN
PLTR

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