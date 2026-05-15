Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, AMZN, PLTR

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 376,242 contracts, representing approximately 37.6 million underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 37,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 358,862 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.3% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 29,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, AMZN options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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