News & Insights

Markets
GOOG

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOG, RDNT, TEAM

March 07, 2025 — 03:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 139,431 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.8% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 9,766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 976,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

RadNet Inc (Symbol: RDNT) options are showing a volume of 6,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 607,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of RDNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 888,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of RDNT. Below is a chart showing RDNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 12,437 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,600 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, RDNT options, or TEAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 FTLB YTD Return
 RGI Options Chain
 CSM Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
FTLB YTD Return-> RGI Options Chain-> CSM Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
RDNT
TEAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.