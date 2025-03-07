Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOG, RDNT, TEAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 139,431 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.8% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025 , with 9,766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 976,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

RadNet Inc (Symbol: RDNT) options are showing a volume of 6,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 607,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of RDNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 888,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of RDNT. Below is a chart showing RDNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 12,437 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,600 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

