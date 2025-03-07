Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOG, RDNT, TEAM

RadNet Inc (Symbol: RDNT) options are showing a volume of 6,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 607,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of RDNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 888,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of RDNT. Below is a chart showing RDNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 12,437 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,600 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
