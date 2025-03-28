Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GME, WOLF, APP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 400,959 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 40.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 352.7% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025 , with 22,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) options are showing a volume of 297,594 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.5% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025, with 29,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 150,426 contracts, representing approximately 15.0 million underlying shares or approximately 139.6% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 10,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GME options, WOLF options, or APP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

