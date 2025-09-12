Markets
GM

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GM, LXU, BHF

September 12, 2025 — 08:08 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total volume of 35,851 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.3% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 699,400 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

LSB Industries, Inc. (Symbol: LXU) options are showing a volume of 1,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 194,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of LXU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 355,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of LXU. Below is a chart showing LXU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) saw options trading volume of 4,463 contracts, representing approximately 446,300 underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 819,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,800 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GM options, LXU options, or BHF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Real Estate Dividend Stock List
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ONL
 CSX shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Real Estate Dividend Stock List-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ONL-> CSX shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GM
LXU
BHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.