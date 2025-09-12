Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GM, LXU, BHF

LSB Industries, Inc. (Symbol: LXU) options are showing a volume of 1,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 194,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of LXU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 355,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of LXU. Below is a chart showing LXU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) saw options trading volume of 4,463 contracts, representing approximately 446,300 underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 819,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,800 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
