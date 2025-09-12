Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GM, LXU, BHF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total volume of 35,851 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.3% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 6,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 699,400 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

LSB Industries, Inc. (Symbol: LXU) options are showing a volume of 1,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 194,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of LXU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 355,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of LXU. Below is a chart showing LXU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) saw options trading volume of 4,463 contracts, representing approximately 446,300 underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 819,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,800 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GM options, LXU options, or BHF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.