Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GKOS, NU, XPO

Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) saw options trading volume of 256,021 contracts, representing approximately 25.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.8% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 19,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And XPO Inc (Symbol: XPO) options are showing a volume of 8,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 880,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,700 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
