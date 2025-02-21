Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GKOS, NU, XPO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS), where a total volume of 3,577 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 357,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 542,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 2,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,400 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) saw options trading volume of 256,021 contracts, representing approximately 25.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.8% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 19,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And XPO Inc (Symbol: XPO) options are showing a volume of 8,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 880,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,700 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GKOS options, NU options, or XPO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.