Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GIS, WAY, MS

Waystar Holding corp (Symbol: WAY) options are showing a volume of 15,340 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of WAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 12,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WAY. Below is a chart showing WAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 30,746 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,700 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GIS options, WAY options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Nelson Peltz
DEST Insider Buying
TPN Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.