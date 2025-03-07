News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GIS, WAY, MS

March 07, 2025 — 03:24 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS), where a total volume of 26,976 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of GIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 627,400 underlying shares of GIS. Below is a chart showing GIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Waystar Holding corp (Symbol: WAY) options are showing a volume of 15,340 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of WAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 12,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WAY. Below is a chart showing WAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 30,746 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,700 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

