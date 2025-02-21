Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GEV, MCD, PRCT

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 19,377 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,400 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:
And PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT) saw options trading volume of 4,628 contracts, representing approximately 462,800 underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 781,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,200 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
