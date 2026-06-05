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Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GEV, ABM, QSR

June 05, 2026 — 05:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV), where a total volume of 16,375 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.1% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,600 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM) saw options trading volume of 2,966 contracts, representing approximately 296,600 underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of ABM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 465,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,800 underlying shares of ABM. Below is a chart showing ABM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Restaurant Brands International Inc (Symbol: QSR) saw options trading volume of 21,374 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63% of QSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 20,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of QSR. Below is a chart showing QSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GEV options, ABM options, or QSR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further GEV Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

GEV
ABM
QSR

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