Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GEV, ABM, QSR

ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM) saw options trading volume of 2,966 contracts, representing approximately 296,600 underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of ABM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 465,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,800 underlying shares of ABM. Below is a chart showing ABM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Restaurant Brands International Inc (Symbol: QSR) saw options trading volume of 21,374 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63% of QSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 20,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of QSR. Below is a chart showing QSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GEV options, ABM options, or QSR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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