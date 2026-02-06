Markets
GE

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GE, JPM, ULTA

February 06, 2026 — 01:48 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GE Aerospace (Symbol: GE), where a total volume of 31,181 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 57,636 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,700 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 2,471 contracts, representing approximately 247,100 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 540,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $690 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $690 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

