Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GCT, TNK, DDOG

Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK) saw options trading volume of 5,129 contracts, representing approximately 512,900 underlying shares or approximately 101.9% of TNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 503,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,000 underlying shares of TNK. Below is a chart showing TNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 42,479 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 100.9% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 3,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,700 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GCT options, TNK options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
