Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GCT, TNK, DDOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GigaCloud Technology Inc (Symbol: GCT), where a total of 6,127 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 612,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.2% of GCT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 588,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 1,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,300 underlying shares of GCT. Below is a chart showing GCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK) saw options trading volume of 5,129 contracts, representing approximately 512,900 underlying shares or approximately 101.9% of TNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 503,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,000 underlying shares of TNK. Below is a chart showing TNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 42,479 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 100.9% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 3,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,700 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GCT options, TNK options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

