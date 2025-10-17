Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GAP, AAPL, RH

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 817,003 contracts, representing approximately 81.7 million underlying shares or approximately 155.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 105,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 14,482 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 141.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 1,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,800 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GAP options, AAPL options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Low Priced Dividend Stocks
FICO 13F Filers
SBUX Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.