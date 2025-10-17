Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GAP, AAPL, RH

October 17, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP), where a total volume of 133,054 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 155.8% of GAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 77,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares of GAP. Below is a chart showing GAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 817,003 contracts, representing approximately 81.7 million underlying shares or approximately 155.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 105,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 14,482 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 141.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 1,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,800 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
