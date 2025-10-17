Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GAP, AAPL, RH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP), where a total volume of 133,054 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 155.8% of GAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 77,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares of GAP. Below is a chart showing GAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 817,003 contracts, representing approximately 81.7 million underlying shares or approximately 155.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 105,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 14,482 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 141.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 1,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,800 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GAP options, AAPL options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.