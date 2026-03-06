Markets
FWRD

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FWRD, IE, LXU

March 06, 2026 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD), where a total volume of 8,221 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 822,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 122.9% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 669,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,400 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (Symbol: IE) options are showing a volume of 21,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.2% of IE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 12,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of IE. Below is a chart showing IE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And LSB Industries, Inc. (Symbol: LXU) saw options trading volume of 7,478 contracts, representing approximately 747,800 underlying shares or approximately 98.6% of LXU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 758,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,400 underlying shares of LXU. Below is a chart showing LXU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FWRD options, IE options, or LXU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

