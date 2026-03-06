Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FWRD, IE, LXU

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (Symbol: IE) options are showing a volume of 21,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.2% of IE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 12,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of IE. Below is a chart showing IE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And LSB Industries, Inc. (Symbol: LXU) saw options trading volume of 7,478 contracts, representing approximately 747,800 underlying shares or approximately 98.6% of LXU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 758,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,400 underlying shares of LXU. Below is a chart showing LXU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
