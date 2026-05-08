Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FSLR, RCL, HOOD

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 13,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 6,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 144,957 contracts, representing approximately 14.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 8,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 892,500 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, RCL options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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