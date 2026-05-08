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FSLR

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FSLR, RCL, HOOD

May 08, 2026 — 02:10 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 12,666 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 21, 2028, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 13,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 6,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 144,957 contracts, representing approximately 14.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 8,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 892,500 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, RCL options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 High Yield Stocks
 SD Dividend History
 Future Dividend Aristocrats

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
High Yield Stocks-> SD Dividend History-> Future Dividend Aristocrats-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FSLR
RCL
HOOD

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