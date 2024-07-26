Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FND, TREE, MARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND), where a total volume of 11,347 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 9,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 965,500 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE) options are showing a volume of 805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 80,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 168,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,700 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 228,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 30,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

