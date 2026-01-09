Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FLNC, DHR, VZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fluence Energy Inc (Symbol: FLNC), where a total volume of 18,274 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.4% of FLNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 7,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 723,200 underlying shares of FLNC. Below is a chart showing FLNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) options are showing a volume of 12,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,500 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 103,902 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

