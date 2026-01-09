Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FLNC, DHR, VZ

Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) options are showing a volume of 12,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,500 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 103,902 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FLNC options, DHR options, or VZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
