Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FIGS, XYZ, RUN

February 27, 2026 — 03:17 pm EST

February 27, 2026 — 03:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FIGS Inc (Symbol: FIGS), where a total volume of 79,194 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 238.7% of FIGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 46,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of FIGS. Below is a chart showing FIGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 214,643 contracts, representing approximately 21.5 million underlying shares or approximately 223.2% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 15,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 165,755 contracts, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares or approximately 203.3% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 40,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
