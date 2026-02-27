Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FIGS, XYZ, RUN

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 214,643 contracts, representing approximately 21.5 million underlying shares or approximately 223.2% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 15,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 165,755 contracts, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares or approximately 203.3% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 40,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FIGS options, XYZ options, or RUN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Best Closed End Funds
PICB Historical Stock Prices
UBR Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.