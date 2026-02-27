Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FIGS, XYZ, RUN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FIGS Inc (Symbol: FIGS), where a total volume of 79,194 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 238.7% of FIGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 46,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of FIGS. Below is a chart showing FIGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 214,643 contracts, representing approximately 21.5 million underlying shares or approximately 223.2% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 15,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 165,755 contracts, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares or approximately 203.3% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 40,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

