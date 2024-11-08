Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FICO, CNM, AEO

Core & Main Inc (Symbol: CNM) saw options trading volume of 10,655 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of CNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 6,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,400 underlying shares of CNM. Below is a chart showing CNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO) saw options trading volume of 22,339 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 20,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FICO options, CNM options, or AEO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
