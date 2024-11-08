Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FICO, CNM, AEO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO), where a total of 1,122 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 112,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.7% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 163,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2650 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 70 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,000 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2650 strike highlighted in orange:

Core & Main Inc (Symbol: CNM) saw options trading volume of 10,655 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of CNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 6,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,400 underlying shares of CNM. Below is a chart showing CNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO) saw options trading volume of 22,339 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 20,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

