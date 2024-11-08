News & Insights

Markets
FICO

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FICO, CNM, AEO

November 08, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO), where a total of 1,122 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 112,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.7% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 163,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2650 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 70 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,000 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2650 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Core & Main Inc (Symbol: CNM) saw options trading volume of 10,655 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of CNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 6,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,400 underlying shares of CNM. Below is a chart showing CNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO) saw options trading volume of 22,339 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 20,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FICO options, CNM options, or AEO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cooper Companies 13F Filers
 Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding FirstEnergy
 Funds Holding PJUN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cooper Companies 13F Filers -> Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding FirstEnergy -> Funds Holding PJUN -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FICO
CNM
AEO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.