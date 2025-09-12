Markets
FICO

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FICO, BANC, DAR

September 12, 2025 — 08:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO), where a total volume of 1,744 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 174,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 335,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1500 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,400 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Banc Of California Inc (Symbol: BANC) saw options trading volume of 10,155 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of BANC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,000 underlying shares of BANC. Below is a chart showing BANC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Darling Ingredients Inc (Symbol: DAR) options are showing a volume of 11,821 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of DAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,100 underlying shares of DAR. Below is a chart showing DAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FICO options, BANC options, or DAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock Notification Service
 WGBS Insider Buying
 Institutional Holders of ILOW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock Notification Service-> WGBS Insider Buying-> Institutional Holders of ILOW-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FICO
BANC
DAR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.