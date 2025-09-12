Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FICO, BANC, DAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO), where a total volume of 1,744 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 174,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 335,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1500 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,400 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

Banc Of California Inc (Symbol: BANC) saw options trading volume of 10,155 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of BANC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,000 underlying shares of BANC. Below is a chart showing BANC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Darling Ingredients Inc (Symbol: DAR) options are showing a volume of 11,821 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of DAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,100 underlying shares of DAR. Below is a chart showing DAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

