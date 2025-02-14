Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FDX, CNR, TGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 11,229 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025 , with 1,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

Core Natural Resources Inc (Symbol: CNR) saw options trading volume of 5,471 contracts, representing approximately 547,100 underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of CNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 907,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of CNR. Below is a chart showing CNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 31,302 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $127 strike put option expiring February 14, 2025, with 1,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,600 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FDX options, CNR options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

