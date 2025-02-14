Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FDX, CNR, TGT

Core Natural Resources Inc (Symbol: CNR) saw options trading volume of 5,471 contracts, representing approximately 547,100 underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of CNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 907,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of CNR. Below is a chart showing CNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 31,302 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $127 strike put option expiring February 14, 2025, with 1,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,600 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FDX options, CNR options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: SAGG shares outstanding history
ALB Videos
AEIS Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.