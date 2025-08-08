Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FBIN, APP, AAOI

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 161,929 contracts, representing approximately 16.2 million underlying shares or approximately 287.7% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 10,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) options are showing a volume of 105,910 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 239% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 29,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FBIN options, APP options, or AAOI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
