Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FBIN, APP, AAOI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (Symbol: FBIN), where a total volume of 64,632 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 359.3% of FBIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 36,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of FBIN. Below is a chart showing FBIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 161,929 contracts, representing approximately 16.2 million underlying shares or approximately 287.7% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 10,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) options are showing a volume of 105,910 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 239% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 29,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

