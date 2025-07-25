Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ETN, CHTR, AMBC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN), where a total volume of 93,752 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 440% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 30,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 28,904 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 223% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike put option expiring July 25, 2025, with 1,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,900 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC) options are showing a volume of 20,910 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 178.2% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,200 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ETN options, CHTR options, or AMBC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.