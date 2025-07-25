Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ETN, CHTR, AMBC

July 25, 2025

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN), where a total volume of 93,752 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 440% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 30,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 28,904 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 223% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike put option expiring July 25, 2025, with 1,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,900 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC) options are showing a volume of 20,910 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 178.2% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,200 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
