Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ETN, CHTR, AMBC

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 28,904 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 223% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike put option expiring July 25, 2025, with 1,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,900 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC) options are showing a volume of 20,910 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 178.2% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,200 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ETN options, CHTR options, or AMBC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
