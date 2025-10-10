Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ESTC, W, CEG

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 15,855 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,400 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 11,557 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $372.50 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $372.50 strike highlighted in orange:
