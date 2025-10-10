Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ESTC, W, CEG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC), where a total of 7,624 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 762,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.6% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 2,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,500 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 15,855 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,400 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 11,557 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $372.50 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $372.50 strike highlighted in orange:

